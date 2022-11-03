Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.0 million to $1.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.87 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.13. 3,355,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

