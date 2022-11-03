Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

