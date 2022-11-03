BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.