BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after buying an additional 3,112,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
