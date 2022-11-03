BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Mark J. Alles Buys 3,625 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

