BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Mark J. Alles Buys 3,625 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
