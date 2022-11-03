BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and traded as low as C$7.00. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 2,021 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$91.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

