Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $138,958.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00133774 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00238737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00067516 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026110 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

