Bitcoin Gold Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $17.46 or 0.00086337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $305.74 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00249628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

