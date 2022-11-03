Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,371.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 74.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $40,371.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

