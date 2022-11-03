Bitkub Coin Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $123.35 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.31321930 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012237 BTC.

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

