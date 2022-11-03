BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,365. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.