BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,365. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.