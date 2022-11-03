BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,080. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

