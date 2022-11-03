BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,944. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

