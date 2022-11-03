BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
