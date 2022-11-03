BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

