BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,071. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.