BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,071. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

