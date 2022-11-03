BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,697. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.