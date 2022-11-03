BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,653. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.