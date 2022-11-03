BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,653. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
