BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
