BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

