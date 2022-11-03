BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MUI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
