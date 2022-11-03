BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

