BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE BYM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,501. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
