BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BYM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,501. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.