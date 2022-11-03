BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,949. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

