BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,949. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

