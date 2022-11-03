BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,659. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
