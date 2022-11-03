BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,659. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.