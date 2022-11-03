BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 157,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,853. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

