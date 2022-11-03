BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 157,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,853. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
