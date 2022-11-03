BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 50,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.