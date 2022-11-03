Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

