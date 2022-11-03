BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $660,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

