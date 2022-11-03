BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 2,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $56.10.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.