BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,810. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

