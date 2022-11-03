BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.