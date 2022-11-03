Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,999,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 109,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,214. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

