Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 87,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,214. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

