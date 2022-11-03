Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.
Blucora Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
