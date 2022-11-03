Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

