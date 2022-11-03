BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$85.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.