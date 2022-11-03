BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading 0.7% Higher

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.00 and last traded at C$54.75. 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.38.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.