BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($65.00) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €47.88 ($47.88). 2,352,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($69.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.85.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

