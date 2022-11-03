BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

