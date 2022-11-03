Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $59.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.39.

BOWFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.28% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

