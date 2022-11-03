Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

