Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.14

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.14 and traded as high as C$41.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$41.29, with a volume of 475,378 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.
He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.
Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “not updated” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.25.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 6.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
