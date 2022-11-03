Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.69.

Booking Stock Down 5.9 %

BKNG opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,807.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,946.58. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

