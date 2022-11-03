Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

