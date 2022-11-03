BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 535 at UBS Group

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BP by 1,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

