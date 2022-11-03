BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 484.35 ($5.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483.30 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($119,279.69). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,422,727.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
