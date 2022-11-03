BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

BP has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

