Braintrust Price Tops $1.53 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $122.73 million and approximately $841,441.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

