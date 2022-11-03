Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 70,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 89,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brenntag from €96.00 ($96.00) to €98.00 ($98.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28.

About Brenntag

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Brenntag SE will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

