Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.20 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.20 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.24 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,346. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,396.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 225,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,777. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

