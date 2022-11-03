Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Brightcove Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.35 million, a P/E ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.67.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,862,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,021.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 225,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,777 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
