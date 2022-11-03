Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EAT opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $46.57.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

