Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 7.9 %

BR stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

