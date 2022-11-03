Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.13. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 34,248 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

