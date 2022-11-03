Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$61.18

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2531713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

